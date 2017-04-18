Capital sees hottest day of the season

Delhi saw the hottest day of the season on Monday, as the mercury touched 41.2 degrees at the Safdarjung observatory, four notches above normal.

While the temperature at the observatory is considered the official temperature of the city, some other parts of the city recorded even higher temperatures. At Palam, the maximum temperature was 43 degrees, while it was 42.6 degrees at Ayanagar in south Delhi. The Ridge, which is usually the coolest part of the city, recorded 41.5 degrees.

IMD officials said the maximum and minimum temperatures Tuesday are expected to be 41 and 25 degrees respectively.

