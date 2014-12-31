Capital records 3 more swine flu cases, tally goes up to 35 this year

An isolation ward at Safdarjung hospital. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Three new H1N1 cases were reported in the capital on Tuesday, taking the number of patients diagnosed from the virus — commonly known as swine flu — to 35 this year.

A 31-year-old woman from Ghaziabad and a five-year-old child from INA Colony were taken to Central Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital on Tuesday. The child was discharged after treatment.

The other patients from Delhi include a 33-year-old woman also from INA Colony, and another 33-year-old woman from Paschim Vihar who has been shifted to a Gurgaon hospital for treatment.

Delhi government’s nodal officer for swine flu Dr Charan Singh confirmed the three cases. RML hospital medical superintendent Dr H K Kar told Newsline that the woman had been referred from a Ghaziabad hospital in the morning, while the child was admitted in the evening.

“Both were taken to the isolated section created temporarily in the hospital emergency. Tests from our laboratory have confirmed the swine flu diagnosis,” Dr Kar said, adding that the hospital would soon designate a dedicated isolation ward for H1N1 patients.

“There has been a lull in swine flu cases so far. So there was no isolation facility. But since cases are coming in now, and we expect more in the next two months, we will be starting a dedicated isolation ward, which we will run till February,” Dr Kar said.

In August, the hospital had opened the first Ebola isolation ICU in the city after the Airport Health Office and continues to run the six-bed ward, where suspected patients are admitted after screening at the airport.

Last week, a 51-year-old woman from Ghaziabad, who died at Sir Ganga Ram hospital, became the first victim of the virus this year. However, Dr Singh said since the patient was from Ghaziabad, she was not be counted as a Delhi case.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said the case would be notified after her diagnosis was confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The Delhi government had also issued a swine flu alert on Friday, directing 22 authorised treatment centres, including government and private hospitals, to start ready their isolation facilities.

According to the advisory, the hospitals had also been asked to ensure that patients get tests done only from the eight authorised laboratories and a confirmatory test from NCDC.

Till last week, 32 patients had tested positive for H1N1, while 1,511 cases and 16 deaths had been reported in 2013.

