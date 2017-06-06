Capital continues to sizzle, but respite is just around the corner

Tigers cool off at the Delhi Zoo on Monday. The maximum temperature touched 44.6 degrees Celsius for the second day in a row. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Tigers cool off at the Delhi Zoo on Monday. The maximum temperature touched 44.6 degrees Celsius for the second day in a row. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

While the maximum temperature in the capital touched 44.6 degrees Celsius for the second day in a row on Monday, the minimum temperature also rose to 33.6 degrees Celsius — the highest minimum temperature recorded in the city in the past five years.

Sunday and Monday were the hottest days of the season so far. However, relief is expected soon, with thundershowers expected to lash the city on Wednesday.

Tuesday will be warm but thundershowers late in the evening may bring down the temperature, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature was recorded at 44.6 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory — the reading considered the official temperature for the capital — other areas were hotter. Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar saw temperatures rise to 45.8, 43.6, 45.5 and 45.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Two or three spells of rain/thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds are expected on Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday.This will bring down the temperature in the city considerably,” a senior Met department official said.

