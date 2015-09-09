Candidates prefixing names with ‘A’- Delhi University needs to decide what is to be done: Delhi High Court

Observing that Delhi University (DU) “needs to decide” on what is to be done regarding the changing of names by candidates contesting the student union polls, the Delhi High Court has asked the university to file a reply by Wednesday.

The issue relates to candidates prefixing “A” or “AA” to their names in order to get the top ballot number and gain more votes. “Something will have to be done,” said the bench of Justice V P Vaish on Tuesday after it was suggested that DU could do away with the alphabetical listing of candidates’ names on voting machines.

The bench made the observation while hearing a plea filed by the All India Students’ Association.

Despite orders issued by the HC last year to create a policy to stop the change of names right before elections, the plea alleged that those contesting the polls this year had changed their names.

It also stated that the university had created the policy in May this year, which was being flouted by the candidates.

It also alleged that ABVP’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Satinder Awana and Sunny Dedha, have prefixed “AAA” to their names.

The court will now hear DU’s response on Wednesday.

In a separate plea on the use of money power and “corrupt practices” by DUSU candidates, the bench asked the DUSU grievance cell to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision within two days.

The plea, filed by law faculty student Ruby, has sought court directions to disqualify candidates who indulged in offences like bribing voters, intimidation, and canvassing outside the university or college premises.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App