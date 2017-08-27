Cancer misdiagnosis ends in murder, one held

The accused planned the murder and acquired a country-made pistol from one of his relatives. (Representational image) The accused planned the murder and acquired a country-made pistol from one of his relatives. (Representational image)

After being misdiagnosed with cancer, a cook working at a biryani eatery in Uttam Nagar killed his colleague Wednesday, blaming him for the disease. Mustakeem, the 25-year-old cook, was arrested on Thursday by the special staff of southwest district after they tracked his movements by deputing policemen in disguise. He was nabbed from Uttam Nagar after a long chase by the police party. He told investigators that “he had throat cancer” and blamed the victim for introducing him to cigarettes and marijuana.

Mustakeem had been working at the biryani eatery since he came to Delhi in 2013. Some time later, the owner — also Mustakeem’s brother-in-law — hired another cook, Anaytullah, who started getting preference over Mustakeem.

“Anaytullah was more presentable to the customers and could work really well with the employers. Mustakeem started to fall out of favour with the owner of the eatery,” said DCP (southwest) Shibesh Singh.

Later, Anaytullah introduced Mustakeem to smoking. The two would take a break during their shifts and smoke beedis together. Later, they graduated to marijuana, police said. “Mustakeem told us he never smoked and was introduced to ganja and beedis by Anaytullah. The accused would develop throat infections and fall ill, and was eventually fired from the eatery,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

Mustakeem returned to his village in Amroha district and consulted many doctors, but the cough didn’t stop. Later, he consulted a quack who diagnosed him with throat cancer. “We are yet to ascertain if he has cancer. But he did visit a quack and was misdiagnosed. He grew furious thinking that Anaytullah had not only taken his job, but also his life,” the officer said.

For the next five months, he planned the murder and acquired a country-made pistol from one of his relatives. He started practising and after becoming proficient in shooting, he returned for one last conversation with the rival cook. “Mustakeem confronted his brother-in-law and asked him to fire him ‘one last time’. That’s when Anaytullah walked in. The accused shot him multiple times and fled,” the officer said.

