‘Came to Delhi for a bright future for our son’

The one-year-old who was run over by a car on Tuesday was just learning to walk and mumbled “mummy” and “papa” sometimes, his family said a day after his death. After having milk on Tuesday morning, the infant, Bharat, had gone out of the home to play on the street. Within a few minutes, he came under a car The boy’s parents had come to Delhi six months ago so they could give the child a bright future.

“We were paid very less in our hometown; in Delhi we get Rs 500 per day. We hoped this would improve our living conditions,” said the father, a daily wager who hails from Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

In the capital, the family stays in a makeshift home sandwiched between two buildings “The moment I saw him after the accident, I held him near my chest, I thought he will remain alive,” said the boy’s mother, Kapoori.

She said that once the doctors told her that Bharat had died, she “went numb” “He turned one recently. Fifteen days ago, he tried to walk and stand. We were so happy,” she said. “I don’t know when he left the house.”

