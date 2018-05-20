Call off evaluation boycott: DU to teachers

Teachers are unhappy with the UGC/HRD Ministry’s graded autonomy policy and autonomous college scheme, and allege it will lead to cuts in college funding, changes in roster policy, and reduction in SC/ST seats. (Files/Representational) Teachers are unhappy with the UGC/HRD Ministry’s graded autonomy policy and autonomous college scheme, and allege it will lead to cuts in college funding, changes in roster policy, and reduction in SC/ST seats. (Files/Representational)

Delhi University Saturday appealed to teachers to call off their boycott of evaluation work in order to prevent a delay in declaration of results. The DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has been boycotting evaluation for all three undergraduate years, as well for the School of Open Learning, for the last one week to protest against the Centre’s policies which, they said, will lead to privatisation of education and impact reservation in teaching positions.

“Due to a call given by DUTA, there is little participation of teachers from different colleges in evaluation of answer scripts for UG courses. This would lead to a delay in declaration of results,” the DU Registrar said in a statement.

He said final-year students would be the “worst sufferers” as they require the results to “apply for further studies in different universities in India and abroad”.

Teachers are unhappy with the UGC/HRD Ministry’s graded autonomy policy and autonomous college scheme, and allege it will lead to cuts in college funding, changes in roster policy, and reduction in SC/ST seats. At the DU level, they are protesting against delayed appointments and promotions, and the lack of absorption of ad-hoc teachers.

Responding to the appeal, DUTA president Rajib Ray has written to the V-C arguing that they have been “compelled to adopt this mode of protest because of the complete apathy of authorities towards teachers’ grievances…” He said further course of action would be decided during a meeting of the body’s Extended Executive on May 23.

