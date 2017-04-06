Call centre friendship turns deadly for 24-year-old in Delhi

The matter escalated on March 31, when Ranjeet called up his friend and offered to drop her home from office, police said. (Representational photo) The matter escalated on March 31, when Ranjeet called up his friend and offered to drop her home from office, police said. (Representational photo)

Five days after a man was murdered and his body dumped into a river, allegedly following an argument over a woman, Delhi Police arrested two persons Wednesday. Police said the arrested accused, Ranjeet and Sourabh, both 22, allegedly kidnapped and killed their friend Deepak, 24, over his growing proximity with Ranjeet’s female friend.

According to police, Ranjeet’s friend had started working at the same call centre as Deepak around four months ago. The two became friends, which irked Ranjeet, police said. The matter escalated on March 31, when Ranjeet called up his friend and offered to drop her home from office, police said.

Police said she told Ranjeet that her brother will drop her home. But Ranjeet reached the spot and hid nearby, police said, adding that he then saw Deepak arrive to pick her up. Ranjeet also called Deepak and the woman to ask about their whereabouts, but both of them lied to him.

Police said Ranjeet and Sourabh later met Deepak for a drink. “They had an argument and the accused hit him with his helmet. They then took an injured Deepak to Hindon river and threw him in it,” police said, adding that they are yet to recover the body.

