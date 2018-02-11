Call centre employee dead in crash, cab driver may have fallen asleep

Police said a case under relevant sections has been registered at Hauz Khas police station, and both vehicles have been seized. Police said a case under relevant sections has been registered at Hauz Khas police station, and both vehicles have been seized.

A 22-year-old man died while seven people were injured after their office cab rammed a parked truck near Chirag Dilli early Saturday morning. Police said the victim, Ammar Saeed, and his colleagues were heading home when the accident took place. Police said it appears that the cab driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the crash. This is, however, yet to be verified, police said.

Police said a case under relevant sections has been registered at Hauz Khas police station, and both vehicles have been seized. “Two of the injured are critical and have been shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon,” a police officer said.

The victim, Ammar Saeed, was on his way home in the office cab.

Police said they have detained the truck driver and are investigating if the vehicle was parked on the wrong side of the road. “We are also probing if the cab driver fell asleep,” the officer added.

Police received a PCR call around 5 am. The passengers were rushed to AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared Saeed brought dead. He lived in Jamia Nagar with his family.

The injured have been identified as Vashishtha Yadav (28), Mohammad Sainullah (27), Mohammad Mukhtiyar Ali (21), Mohammad Nazir Akhtar (26), Mohammad Anas Khan (31) and Majid Ahmad (25) and driver Prabhat Kumar. Police said they work with a multinational company in Gurgaon.

The victim’s elder brother, Anas Saeed, said, “Ammar had been with the company for four years. He was expecting a promotion this year.” The family said they got a call from AIIMS around 5 am, and that Ammar was at work till 3.30 am.

