Cage, cameras placed at Golf Course after leopard reports

Twelve hours after reports of a leopard being spotted at the DLF Golf Course did the rounds, forest officials installed “four to five” camera traps and a cage in the area on Tuesday to investigate the claims.

Forest officials had received a call around 7 pm Monday, alerting them that a leopard had been spotted near the Golf Course in Gurgaon’s upscale DLF Phase 5 area. “We have installed camera traps at the fringes of the course, and have also put a cage in the area as a precautionary measure. If there is such an animal there, its movement would usually be during the night, so tomorrow we can assess the situation once again,” said a forest official.

