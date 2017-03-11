CAG picks holes in Connaught Place redevelopment project

Connaught place (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Connaught place (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The NDMC’s project to redevelop Connaught Place as a modern commercial space keeping its heritage intact was never achieved, the CAG said, highlighting delays and cost escalation. Lack of realistic planning coupled with poor execution and monitoring led to the failures, the audit watchdog has observed in its report that was tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

“The scope of the project as originally envisaged was drastically reduced from Rs 615.20 crore to Rs 477.02 crore. Expenditure amounting to Rs 18.05 crore on utility corridors, surface development, water supply and flooring of corridors was either unfruitful or avoidable. “The efficacy of augmentation of fire-fighting capabilities done at a cost of Rs 4.97 crore could not be assured in audit,” the report said.

NDMC had entered into a turnkey consultancy agreement with Engineers India Limited (EIL) for the project in 2008 although the final responsibility for its implementation rested with the engineering department of the council. Connaught Place, originally designed in 1929 as a shopping-cum-residential complex, was renamed as Rajiv Chowk in 1995. “The redevelopment of Rajiv Chowk was undertaken to restore its architectural and heritage character while easing traffic and pedestrian movement to improve the overall ambience of this premier commercial centre of the national capital. This was not achieved,” the CAG said.