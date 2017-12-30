Delhi cabinet nod for skill development centre

The Delhi government has approved the setting up of a skill development centre at Jaunpur in southwest Delhi for 15,000 students, besides five schools of excellence with “world-class infrastructure” in Rohini, Khichripur, Madanpur Khadar, Kalkaji and Dwarka, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Speaking about the decisions passed by the Delhi cabinet Friday, Sisodia said, “The skill education centre in Delhi is perhaps the best in the country. Now the cabinet has given its approval to set up a skill development centre in Jaunpur at southwest Delhi, where 15,000 students will be given skill training.”

He said that in the first stage, “5,000 students will be trained in hospitality and tourism, retail merchandising, IT and IT-enabled services, accounts, banking and finance, food processing, logistics, electronics, production and manufacturing, automobile and health and wellness”.

Education department officials explained that the idea behind this was to increase chances of employability. Earlier, Sisodia had told The Indian Express, “We realised how the existing courses had been antiquated. There was an ITI centre teaching students to work with field marshal generators, for instance. We expect that with changes in technology, the next revolution will take away a number of jobs. We are looking to counter this.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App