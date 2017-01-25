Cabinet clears ‘world class’ revamp of Pragati Maidan

A Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tuesday announced the redevelopment of Pragati Maidan, which involves demolition of two “heritage sites”. This comes days after the Delhi High Court pulled up Union Urban Development Ministry for not finalising a list of such sites and conserving them.

The plan is for the India Trade Promotion Organisation to build a “world class” Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,254 crore, a part of which will be raised through loans, officials said.

While observing that “heritage is the right of a citizen and the city”, the HC last week pulled up the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC), headed by the secretary of the Urban Development Ministry, for failing to take final decision on whether 62 post-Independence buildings, identified as “iconic heritage sites”, would be notified and protected.

The issue was raised after Intach approached the HC seeking orders to notify the list of “modern heritage buildings” in a bid to stop the proposed demolition of the Hall of Nations and Nehru Pavilion for “redevelopment”. The plea alleged that HCC was “dragging its feet” over notification of the “modern heritage” buildings, as the MoUD had passed the proposal to demolish the buildings. “The announcement should not impact the court case,” Intach’s counsel said.

The next hearing in the case will be on Wednesday.