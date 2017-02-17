Cab strike in Delhi-NCR enters eighth day

The stalemate over the cab crisis continued in Delhi-NCR as the strike called by Ola and Uber drivers on Friday entered its eighth day. Though some of the striking drivers have started running their cabs, a major section of them is still not ready to ply their vehicles following the strike called by Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi (SDAD). During peak hours in morning and evening, shortage of cabs prevailed on several routes across the national capital.

Uber and Ola’s apps were showing ‘no cab available’ in the evening hours at times. There were also some routes where companies were resorting to surge pricing due to shortage of taxis. “I was not able to book a cab to reach my office in morning. I continuously tried to book a cab for 15 minutes, but all efforts went in vain. Finally, I had to take an autorickshaw who overcharged me,” Payal Yadav, a resident of Dwarka said.

SDAD vice-president Ravi Rathore, who had to be admitted to hospital on Thursday due to his condition deteriorating as he was on a hunger strike since February 10, said that from Saturday, he along with thousands of drivers will again start staging dharna at Jantar Mantar. SDAD claims to represent around 1.5 lakh drivers in Delhi-NCR.

“We have so far not called off our strike which had started on February 10. There are some drivers who are running their cabs, but a major section of drivers is still on strike. From tomorrow, I along with drivers will sit on the dharna,” Rathore said. He said that there is still no fresh communication from either Ola, Uber or the Delhi government. On Thursday, talks between the Delhi government and striking drivers of Ola and Uber had failed to break the deadlock even as the city administration had warned of strict action against any violence.

“We will not relent until our demands are addressed. Both Uber and Ola have to address our issues,” the union leader also said. Thousands of drivers are on strike since February 10 in Delhi-NCR demanding an increase in fares from the existing Rs 6 per km and also want the 25 per cent commission the app-based aggregators charge on every booking to be discontinued.