Cab driver held for ‘raping and robbing’ 23-year-old in Delhi

DCP (North) Jatin Narwal said the woman told police that she reached New Delhi Railway Station from her brother’s house in Noida around 11 pm on September 11. DCP (North) Jatin Narwal said the woman told police that she reached New Delhi Railway Station from her brother’s house in Noida around 11 pm on September 11.

A 30-year-old driver of a private cab services has been arrested for allegedly raping and robbing a 23-year-old woman passenger in north Delhi’s Kotwali area, police said Wednesday. Initial investigation revealed that the man, who was arrested two days after the woman lodged a complaint, had earlier been picked up on charges of molestation.

“She said she bought a general ticket for Ludhiana. The train was scheduled to leave at 4.30 am on September 12. She was sitting inside the waiting room when the cab driver, who introduced himself as Chunnu, came and sat with her,” Narwal said.

After a while, he misguided her by saying that the train had been cancelled, police said. “When she was about to go to the ticket counter to get more clarity, he took her ticket away and told her he will drop her off at Kashmere Gate ISBT, from where she could catch a bus to Ludhiana,” a senior police officer said.

However, when the woman rejected his proposal, he gave her his mobile number and left. “After a while, she called him and asked him to drop her at ISBT. But instead of taking her there, he allegedly took her to Golden Jubilee Park, a secluded place near Red Fort, and raped her. When she tried to scream, he allegedly threatened her of gangrape with his associates. He then snatched her mobile phone and dumped her outside Old Delhi Railway Station,” the officer added.

Police said they traced the man through the phone number he had given the woman. “With the help of technical surveillance, he was arrested from his house in Shastri Park. He is married and hails from Bihar. He was previously arrested in a molestation case; we are trying to get more details ,” the officer added.

