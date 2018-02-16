Cab driver arrested for molesting 10-year-old, school suggested taking cab, say parents

The girl informed her mother that he had also taken her to an isolated park, where he molested her again, before dropping her home. The girl informed her mother that he had also taken her to an isolated park, where he molested her again, before dropping her home.

A 29-year-old cab driver has been arrested from outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old schoolgirl inside the car. The driver used to ferry the child to school and back, police said. The incident came to light after the girl, a student of Class V at a private school in Aman Vihar, returned home on Wednesday afternoon and confided in her mother, police said. Additional DCP (outer Delhi), Rajender Singh Sagar, confirmed that the accused, Amboje, a resident of Mangolpuri, has been arrested. A police officer said, “She started crying after her mother confronted her. She told her mother that the cab driver first dropped all the students and then asked her to sit on the front seat with him. Then, on the pretext of teaching her how to drive, he molested her.”

The girl informed her mother that he had also taken her to an isolated park, where he molested her again, before dropping her home.

The girl’s mother immediately informed her husband, who in turn approached the cab driver and asked him to meet them.

“After dropping the girl off at her house, the accused had had gone to a CNG pump station. Following the phone call, he reached the victim’s home. They questioned him and beat him up before informing the police,” the officer said.

After receiving the PCR call, police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. An FIR was registered on the basis of the girl’s statement, the officer said.

“The girl’s parents claimed before the police that they hired the cab on the suggestions of the school administration. However, the school administration has denied this allegation,” the officer added.

Besides the girl, other students of the school who take the same cab are being counselled by police, the officer said, adding that further investigations are underway. Following his arrest on Wednesday, the accused was produced before a Delhi court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App