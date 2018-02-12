Bypolls looming, AAP leaders out to interact with people

Interacting with people in the capital, Kejriwal said he would meet people from Monday to Friday at 10 am at his residence without appointment. (Express Photo) Interacting with people in the capital, Kejriwal said he would meet people from Monday to Friday at 10 am at his residence without appointment. (Express Photo)

AAP ministers, MLAs and members took out rallies across the city on Sunday, highlighting the work done by the government over the past three years. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also met people in his constituency.

With the possibility of bypolls looming in Delhi — after the President approved the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs — all legislators have been told to interact with people to make sure they know about the “good work” done by the government.

Interacting with people in the capital, Kejriwal said he would meet people from Monday to Friday at 10 am at his residence without appointment. “The government is going to start ‘doorstep delivery of services’ through which people will be able to get various services such as birth certificate, income certificate at their doorstep,” he said.

Blaming hurdles created by the Centre, Kejriwal said they had been able to do only half the work they could have done in the past three years.

“Have faith in us. So far, we have done half the work we could have done in the last three years because they are creating hurdles in our every file. But God is with us as we are moving on the path of truth,” he said.

AAP Delhi convener and Development Minister Gopal Rai, along with transport minister Kailash Gahlot and Social Welfare Minister Rajender Pal Gautam, also interacted with people during the rally.

(With PTI inputs)

