Bypoll to Rajouri Garden seat also a concern: MCD polls almost here, Punjab setback could sting AAP more

After defeats in Goa and Punjab despite months of campaigning, the Aam Aadmi Party has only a few days to get ready for two key fights — the municipal elections and bypolls for one of the assembly seats. Civic polls are expected to be held in the second half of April, and the party has already announced 198 candidates. Before that, on April 9, is the bypoll for the Rajouri Garden assembly seat, which former MLA Jarnail Singh had resigned from to contest the Assembly polls in Punjab.

While winning or losing the Rajouri Garden seat does not change much for the party in Delhi in terms of seats — it won 67 out of 70 in 2015 to sweep the polls — it has symbolic value, as losing the seat will mean that the party is losing its sheen in its stronghold.

Winning the municipal elections, however, is a priority so that the government and civic bodies can work in tandem — something that has not happened in the past two years that AAP has headed the government and BJP, the municipal bodies. In the municipal bypolls held last year for 13 seats, AAP managed to win just five.

Party leaders, however, said linking the results in Delhi with those in Punjab is not prudent.

“The Akalis won the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee polls but lost in Punjab. There is no connection between what happens in polls in one state and a municipality,” a senior leader said.

He added, “We are disappointed with the results, no doubt. We have not fared badly in Punjab — the leader of opposition will be from our party — but we expected much more. As for municipal elections, our candidates are canvassing and we are confident of a win.”

Volunteer morale after the results is also a concern for the party. Having spent considerable time and effort in Punjab and Goa, the rank and file were gutted when the results came out on Saturday.

Senior party leader Kumar Vishwas acknowledged the dampened spirits and said, “A defeat does impact the enthusiasm of the volunteers, but the challenge for the party leadership is to keep them intact and prepare for the next win. In MCD polls, we will go to people showcasing the good work done by the Delhi government in the field of health, education, electricity and water. We will win the MCD polls.”

Other leaders, however, said that more than the morale of volunteers, they were worried about how the BJP’s massive win in UP would affect the minds of voters.

BJP has ruled the MCDs for the last 10 years.