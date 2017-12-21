Businessman shot dead in Dwarka, six, including former staff, arrested

The incident took place around 9.30 pm when Rajinder Garg, a wholesale dealer of chocolates, was returning home from work with his elder brother Ramesh Garg (58) and their driver Kamal (25) in their Maruti Swift (Google Maps) The incident took place around 9.30 pm when Rajinder Garg, a wholesale dealer of chocolates, was returning home from work with his elder brother Ramesh Garg (58) and their driver Kamal (25) in their Maruti Swift (Google Maps)

A 52-year-old businessman was shot dead and his brother injured in an attack by their former employee and his associate in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka (North) Tuesday night. Police said they have arrested six of the accused, including the former employee of the victim, and recovered the weapons used in the crime.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm when Rajinder Garg, a wholesale dealer of chocolates, was returning home from work with his elder brother Ramesh Garg (58) and their driver Kamal (25) in their Maruti Swift. As they reached the Dwarka More red light, a motorbike hit their car from behind.

“Rajinder got out of the car and confronted the men. An argument ensued and the person riding pillion whipped out a pistol and opened fire at Rajinder. In the meantime, four more persons on two motorcycles joined the attackers and opened fire at Ramesh and Kamal as well. One bullet hit Ramesh on his hand,” said a police officer.

The attackers picked up a bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh and some documents and fled, added the officer. The three were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Rajinder brought dead while Ramesh was treated for the bullet wound and Kamal, with injuries with blunt objects in his face and head, was also admitted.

DCP (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh told The Indian Express that after the incident, at least half a dozen teams were formed to nab the culprits and local intelligence was developed. “Soon, an accused Janak alias Nepali (25) was nabbed from his Bharat Nagar home. On his instance, four others — Manoj Kumar alias Rocky (26), Babar Khan (28), Nagender alias Dev Raj (29) and Mannu Kumar (26) — were arrested. The victim’s former employee, whose age is yet to be verified, has also been apprehended. One more accused, Rohit, is still on the run,” said Singh.

Police also recovered three motorcycles, a .32 bore and a countrymade pistol, the bag, some cheque books and the Aadhaar Card of the victim. During investigation, police found that Rajinder’s former employee, had a grudge against him after he was sacked a month ago. He roped in his friends to eliminate Rajinder and was looking for a chance to do so. Police said they were questioning the accused to get back the money.

