Bus on fire, Gurgaon school gets notice

A day after a private bus hired by a Gurgaon school caught fire near Huda City Centre Metro station, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tuesday issued a notice to Amity International School in Gurgaon’s Sector 43 for violating the Motor Vehicles Act and the Surakshit Vahan policy.

The school has been asked to explain why it had not informed the RTA about the hired vehicle.

“We have issued a notice and action will be taken against them,” said Trilok Chand, secretary, RTA.

Savita Mehta, VP (communications), Amity Group, meanwhile, said, “There was a spark near the engine, which led to a fire… It was a mechanical fault. There’s no error on our part.”