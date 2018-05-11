Bus mows down wife of Army officer in Dwarka

Police said the woman, Alka Singh, lived in Vivekananda Apartment in Sector 5 Dwarka and her husband is posted in Chandigarh Police said the woman, Alka Singh, lived in Vivekananda Apartment in Sector 5 Dwarka and her husband is posted in Chandigarh

A 34-year-old woman, the wife of a serving Lieutenant Colonel, was mowed down outside her apartment by a speeding private chartered bus in Dwarka when she was returning home after seeing off her children at the school bus stand.

Police said the woman, Alka Singh, lived in Vivekananda Apartment in Sector 5 Dwarka and her husband is posted in Chandigarh. “The incident took place around 6.20 am when she was crossing road after dropping her child. She came to drop her child but she was hit by a speeding bus when she was crossing the road,” a police officer said.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar, a newspaper vendor, told police in his complaint that he was standing outside the apartment when he saw the bus driver lose control and hit the woman. “The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in an e-rickshaw, where she was declared brought dead. Police were then informed about the incident and personnel reached the spot and arrested the accused,” an official said. An FIR has been registered in the case and the accused driver, Pramod Kumar, was later released on bail.

