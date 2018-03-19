Bus falls off Yamuna Expressway, two killed

23 people were also injured in the incident. Gajendra Yadav 23 people were also injured in the incident. Gajendra Yadav

Two passengers of an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus, travelling from Auraiya district to Delhi, died after the vehicle fell off the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday morning. The incident took place after the bus driver allegedly fell asleep, losing control of the vehicle near the Formula One race track in Greater Noida’s Dankaur, police said.

“Sagar Kumar (20) and Ram Kishan (50) died in the accident while 23 others were injured. The bus seems to have been speeding before it fell off the Expressway. The injured were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida,” said Anit Kumar, Circle Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

Police said that the bus, which was heading to the Anand Vihar bus depot, hit a divider before falling off the bridge. “It hit the divider near Jaypee Sports City and fell into the underpass cabin on the right side of the road. An FIR has been registered against the driver, but his condition is critical,” Kumar said.

Police said the driver, too, sustained serious head injuries. “He is on ventilator support in hospital,” Kumar added.

