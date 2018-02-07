Bus driver alleges assault by toll tax collector at Gurgaon-Faridabad plaza

Driver of a Haryana Roadways bus alleged that a toll collector at the Gurgaon-Faridabad plaza manhandled him Tuesday morning. A case has been registered in the matter.

According to police, the incident took place at 11.30 am, when the driver was transporting passengers from Gurgaon to Faridabad. The employee at the toll booth allegedly did not allow him to pass, saying he did not have enough money in his toll tag.

“An argument ensued and eventually escalated into a physical fight. Nobody was injured in the incident,” said inspector Devender Kumar, Station House Officer, DLF Phase I police station.

“We have registered a case regarding the matter under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and are conducting further investigation. No arrest has been made yet,” Kumar said. ENS

