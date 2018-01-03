Burglary bid at DU’s Law Faculty, Dean says linked to earlier CPU theft

On December 1, a CPU was stolen from the Faculty On December 1, a CPU was stolen from the Faculty

In the second such incident in recent times, the seal on the lock of the room where examination answer sheets are kept, was found broken by the security at Delhi University’s Law Faculty. Based on a complaint filed by the Dean of the Law Faculty, an FIR under the IPC sections pertaining to attempt to burglary has been registered at Maurice Nagar police station.

In a similar incident, Dean Ved Kumari had, on December 1, 2017, lodged a complaint after the CPU of a computer that contained attendance details of all students was stolen from the Law Centre-1 office. However, this time around, no answer sheet was found to be stolen.

In her complaint, Kumari has said that “the two incidents seem to be linked and may have been instigated by the same set of persons”.

DCP (North) Jatin Narwal said, “On the basis of the complaint, we have registered an FIR under sections of attempt to burglary.”

Kumari, in the FIR, said, “I got to know on December 28, around 9.30 pm, when I called up my office staff after seeing their missed calls on my cell phone. They informed me that the lock itself was not broken, and as a precautionary measure, another lock was put on it and another guard had been posted as a precautionary measure (sic).”

After lodging the complaint, the locks were opened in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, the officiating SHO and a sub-inspector from Maurice Nagar police station and the “bundles placed inside were counted and tallied with official records. All were found to be intact and in order”.

“However, I report this matter as a very serious attempt at disrupting peace in the Faculty of Law and it seems to be connected with the earlier theft of CPU from LC-1 office. It is requested that appropriate action be initiated to find the culprits… An earnest inquiry must be initiated in both the incidents so that any such future attempts may be prevented,” Kumari said.

