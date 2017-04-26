Burglars hit Delhi’s Golf Links twice in one week

On April 21, thieves broke into the home of a senior citizen at the high-profile Golf Links, burgling Rs 20,000 and other valuables. Special teams were formed and police launched a probe, but they were left red-faced on Tuesday morning after they came to know that thieves had struck again and broken into the home of Vikram Bakshi, a former partner of McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd, decamping with cash and jewellery.

Police said analysis of CCTV footage from Bakshi’s residence showed a man with his face covered committing the burglary from the same room in which Bakshi and his wife were sleeping.

DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said both incidents took place at Golf Links and FIRs have been registered at Tughlaq Road police station. “The first incident took place at JB Kohli’s residence, 31 Golf Links, on April 21, while the second took place at Bakshi’s residence, 157 Golf Links, late Monday night,” he said.

Kohli had approached police a day after the burglary at his residence. He was assured of a proper investigation, with police saying they would also increase night patrolling staff in the area.

But on Tuesday, Bakshi approached police with a new case. “A team from Tughlaq Road police station visited the spot under the supervision of ACP (Chanakyapuri sub-division) Alok Kumar. A forensics team was also called to lift fingerprints and footprints,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said the complainant told police he was sleeping when thieves entered his home after climbing the boundary wall using a ladder. They made their way to the room where Bakshi and his wife were sleeping. The couple’s daughter and their pet dog were also at home at the time of the incident. “Thieves took a handbag and a laptop bag, apart from jewellery, a watch, cash and other valuables,” police said.

Personnel from the Tughlak Road police station and special staff have been put on the case.

Police said they have questioned drivers, security guards and others living in the area.

Prima facie, it appears that the theft could have been the handiwork of vagabonds, police said, adding that only one of the incidents was caught on camera.

This is not the first time thieves have targeted VIPs in Lutyens’ Zone. In November last year, several valuables, including idols and “copper Gandhi glasses” gifted to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor by the Prime Minister were stolen from his Lodhi Estate house.

In January, two senior military officers and an Additional Solicitor General of India reported theft of nameplates from their residences in Lodhi Estate. Thieves also targeted ASG Pinki Anand’s house and decamped with two 2LED TV sets, several water taps and three branded suits.

