Bureaucracy, AAP tussle now touches tax issue

The ongoing tussle between the AAP government and its bureaucracy has now impacted its bid to increase its share in central taxes — which have remained the same since 2001 — with the Finance Department not including the government’s views in the draft response to the 15th finance commission. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised objections to the response, sources said. Delhi has received about Rs 325 crore since 2001 in central taxes, despite its own tax revenue increase over the years.

Earlier last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs had sought the government’s views to the commission — which is tasked with the distribution of revenue to different states. While AAP has maintained that it “deserves at least Rs 7,500 crore as its share in central taxes”, sources said these were not the views that eventually made it to the draft response the Finance Department sent to the chief minister. A government source said the views to the MHA were to be communicated by April 10, and Kejriwal received the draft response three days ago.

“The CM was not satisfied with the draft response as it did not reflect the views of the government. The CM wanted the Principal Secretary (Finance) to discuss it with him. However, there was no cooperation,” the source claimed.

While S N Sahai, principal secretary (finance), didn’t respond to calls seeking a comment, sources in the finance department said the core issue was the constitutional reality of Delhi not being a state. A senior official in the department said, “… These arguments have been going on since 2000. They will have to amend the Constitution in order to bring these changes.”

