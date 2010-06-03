Bullets in AC: Italians likely to get clean chit

With no evidence against the three Italian nationals,suspected of hiding pistol parts and bullets in a five-star hotel room last week,the Special Cell of the Delhi Police is likely to give them a clean chit soon.

Police sources said the three Italians had never been arrested or detained and were staying in a Delhi hotel. They are escorted to the office of special cell in Lodhi Colony as and when required,they added.

Police said Giovanni Cecconella (42),Gulio Pomelto (46) and Donato D Angelo (43) had joined the investigations after the staff at Radisson hotel alerted the South Delhi police on May 24 after discovering live cartridges and an Italian pistol magazine in air-conditioner one of the rooms allotted to them. The three were picked up from Mumbai airport and Pune on May 27 and flown back into the Capital.

An officer said the outline of pistol magazines in X-ray baggage scans of their laptop bags was not conclusive evidence. The police sources said they could not even scan the pistol parts for fingerprints as the hotel management had handled them before the police arrived. The police are now examining hotel records to determine who else stayed in room 448 of before the Italians. Other X-ray scan footages are also being examined.

A senior police official said,They have all along denied their involvement in the case and said that the seized ammunition was not theirs. They,however,agreed to come to Delhi and have since been cooperating.

