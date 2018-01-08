Bulandshahr girl found dead was pulled into car, says Police

Representational Image Representational Image

Days after a missing Class XII student was found dead in a drain in Dadri, police have recovered CCTV footage which shows a Maruti Alto car following the girl before forcing her into the vehicle. However, police said no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Bulandshahr SSP, G Muniraj, said: “We have formed four teams to investigate the case. We are going through the footage to identify the men. The car did not have a number plate. We are also looking at her call detail records and questioning her friends. Different angles are being investigated… However, from what we have gathered so far, it seems the murder took place due to a ‘love affair’.”

Around 7.30 pm on Tuesday — three days before she would have turned 17 — the girl went missing less than 500 metres from her house in Bulandshahr. Less than 24 hours later, her body was recovered from a drain in the neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

While her family has raised concerns about sexual assault, the postmortem report showed “asphyxia due to strangulation” as the cause of death. Police said no other injury marks were found on her body. “The autopsy report also said semi-digested food had been found in the stomach, which means she was murdered within two-three hours of being abducted,” Superintendent of Police City Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

According to police, preliminary investigation showed that she received a call two minutes before her phone was switched off. On Tuesday, police had registered a case against unknown persons under IPC sections pertaining to kidnapping.

