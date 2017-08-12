Building came up last year: Ceiling collapses at College of Vocational Studies, five injured

The false ceiling came crumbling down around 9.15 am on Friday, when 40 students were in the classroom The false ceiling came crumbling down around 9.15 am on Friday, when 40 students were in the classroom

Five students from Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies escaped with minor injuries Friday as the false ceiling in one of the classrooms collapsed. The false ceiling of classroom number 107, located at the new block, came crumbling down around 9.15 am Friday. The Hindi class for section B of the Human Resource Management programme was going on at the time, officials said, adding that there were about 40 students in the room.

As a large chunk of the ceilings fell, five students sustained injuries. The college nurse was, however, also not present to provide first-aid and had to be called back so the students could be provided initial assistance, sources said. According to teachers at the college, the new academic block came up only last year at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore. Currently, 10 classes are being run from the new academic block.

“Fortunately it was a false ceiling, which is probably why not many children received injuries. But even then some large chunks fell down. Thankfully the fan did not fall, otherwise it would have been a bigger accident,” said a teacher at the college, who did not wish to be named.

The incident also prompted questions from the faculty and students on how such a thing could happen, given that the building is only a year old.A retired professor at the college, R K Chopra, has now taken up the matter with the governing body and also written a letter to university officials.

He has demanded that the new building be sealed immediately to “save the precious lives of staff and students”.

“A full fledged enquiry should be done in this matter as crores have been spent. It could be a precursor to a big disaster, so an enquiry should be conducted against the contractor, architect and principal of the college,” alleged Chopra. The principal of the college, Inderjeet Dagar, could not be reached for a comment despite repeated calls and text messages.

Chopra had earlier alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the construction of the building against Dagar, and an enquiry in the matter is going on. This is not the first time such a thing has happened in a Delhi University college. In 2016, the ceiling of a classroom in Daulat Ram College had collapsed, while earlier this year, a similar incident took place at a student’s room at the Hansraj College hostel.

