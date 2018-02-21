BSF officer alleges Rs 80,000 bank fraud

The assistant commandant with the BSF Air Wing had his salary account with the SBI branch at the Hanumangarh branch in Rajasthan. (Photo for representation) The assistant commandant with the BSF Air Wing had his salary account with the SBI branch at the Hanumangarh branch in Rajasthan. (Photo for representation)

An Assistant Commandant with the BSF Air Wing has reported that his bank details were obtained by unidentified persons who fraudulently withdrew Rs 80,000 from his account. Devender Dugeshwar was at Palam Airport waiting for the BSF DG to arrive when he found out about the fraud, police said.

Police said they have registered a case at Palam Airport police station. “We are yet to trace the accused. The details of the bank transactions have been provided by the complainant and the case is being investigated,” said a senior police officer. According to Dugeshwar, the fraud took place early in February and an FIR was registered about five days ago. “My salary account is with the SBI branch at the Hanumangarh branch in Rajasthan. The transactions took place in Mumbai. Someone had checked my bank balance in Mumbai and I was not informed about it,” Dugeshwar told The Indian Express.

On the day of the incident, Dugeshwar could not check his phone during the duty hours. “I was with two other officers at the airport as we were waiting for the DG. After the duty hours were over and I switched on my phone, I found eight messages,” he said. The messages were a list of ATM transactions to the tune of Rs 80,000. “We have to look into where all he has swiped his card or whether he unknowingly shared his card details with someone,” the officer said.

