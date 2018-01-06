BSF files FIR against Delhi officer for ‘siphoning Rs 90 lakh’

The accused, allegedly, was routing the money meant for BSF employees to bank accounts belonging to him or his friends or family. (Representational photo) The accused, allegedly, was routing the money meant for BSF employees to bank accounts belonging to him or his friends or family. (Representational photo)

The Border Security Force has registered an FIR against a sub-inspector for allegedly siphoning over Rs 90 lakh meant for BSF personnel. The BSF is learnt to have uncovered the alleged fraud following a financial audit of a scheme, the Seema Prahari Bema Yojna Fund (SPBYF), which was in 2015 renamed as the Golden Jubilee Seema Prahari Kalyan Kawach Fund (GJSPKKF). The accused was in charge of the scheme since 2013.

DCP (South) Romil Baaniya said a complaint has been received from the BSF headquarter in connection with the alleged siphoning of Rs 90,50,000 by one of its employee, SI Mukesh Kumar (ministerial). “Kumar has been absent from duty for the last few days. We have registered a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) at Lodhi Colony police station,” he said.

Baaniya said that under the scheme, funds are supposed to be deducted from the salary of each BSF employee twice a year, and money is to be given in case of an emergency or fatality. The accused, it is alleged, was routing the money meant for BSF employees to bank accounts belonging to him or his friends or family, Baaniya said.

The BSF did not comment on the issue.

The FIR was registered at Lodhi Colony police station on Wednesday, but no arrest has been made so far. A senior officer said the matter came to light when the BSF’s welfare department received a complaint from one of their officials alleging that the amount he was supposed to receive under the scheme did not reflect in his bank account.

“After receiving the complaint, the welfare department conducted a financial audit. The department learnt that the amount had been transferred, but to a different account number,” a police officer said. An internal departmental enquiry into the matter was initiated, and 15 bank accounts were scrutinised closely, following which it was learnt that all 15 accounts were registered in the name of the accused.

The accused had been posted with BSF’s Frontier Headquarter (Tripura) as in-charge of the scheme. “Officials of the welfare department learnt that the alleged fraud started from July 15, 2013 and went on till September 13 last year,” an officer said.

A probe revealed that bank accounts were allegedly opened in the name of the accused’s relatives and friends, and money was routed there. “The welfare department also questioned the alleged SI. The matter was later reported to the BSF director general, who directed officials to lodge an FIR,” the officer said.

