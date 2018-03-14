BSF constable booked for ‘winking at woman’

Delhi Police said they have sent the accused, Charan Singh, for medical examination. Delhi Police said they have sent the accused, Charan Singh, for medical examination.

A 28-year-old constable with the Border Security Force (BSF) has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly staring and winking at a woman, police said. Confirming the incident, DCP (southwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said an FIR has been registered under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)”.

Police added that they have served a notice to the accused under section 411-(a) of the CrPc. If convicted, the accused may have to serve imprisonment which may extend for a year, pay a fine or both.

Police said they have sent the accused, Charan Singh, for medical examination. “He is opined to be under the influence of alcohol. The medical report is awaited in the case,” Dumbere said. The complainant, a 24-year-old working with an NGO in R K Puram, said she was traveling inside a DTC bus when the incident took place.

