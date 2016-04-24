Brothers killed as property dispute turns violent: Police

The brothers were killed Friday in Gurgaon’s Sector 10. Photo by Manoj kumar The brothers were killed Friday in Gurgaon’s Sector 10. Photo by Manoj kumar

Two brothers were killed and several others injured after a fight broke out between two families over a long-standing land dispute in Gurgaon’s Sector 10, said police. Police said the incident took place Friday evening and a case has been registered at Sector 10 police station.

Police said the latest clash between the two families took place after a fight between the children, following which the adults got involved.

The brothers, Vijay and Rohit, were declared dead at a hospital. Two more persons, including a woman, sustained serious injuries, said an officer. The injured were first admitted to Gurgaon’s civil hospital for treatment but were later taken to Safdarjung Hospital. Sources said they are in critical condition.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (City) Kishori Lal said, “The two factions belong to Rajasthan and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased and the injured belong to the same family.” No arrest has been made in the case so far. “Prima facie, it is a case of personal rivalry. We are investigating the matter,” added the ACP.

The two families have been living in neighbouring houses in Vikas Nagar Colony of Sector 10-A for the past five years.

