Brother-sister duo help nab two snatchers

An 18-year-old college student and her younger brother helped nab two snatchers involved in as many as 10 cases of thefts and snatchings in the south Delhi area. According to police, the accused were trying to snatch the girl’s bag while she was travelling in an autorickshaw in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening. The girl and her brother were heading home from Saket in an autorickshaw. As they stopped at a signal near PHD Chambers building in August Kranti Marg, the men – who had allegedly been following them – stopped on the pretext of asking directions from the driver.

Police said as the autorickshaw started to move, the pillion rider tried to snatch the bag. However, the girl held on. The auto driver turned the vehicle, due to which the two men fell on the road. As they tried to flee, the girl’s brother ran after them. He managed to catch the men with the help of passersby.

The girl told The Indian Express, “I managed to hold on to my bag and shouted at the men. Hearing the commotion, people gathered at the spot and helped in nabbing the accused. They took away their mobile phones and the keys of their motorcycle.”

She added, “The autorickshaw driver also helped us a lot. Soon after, our father came to spot along with police.”

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said they will reward the girl, her brother and the driver for their help in nabbing the men.

Police said the two men have been identified as Rizwan and Manish Kumar. While Manish is school dropout, Rizwan is pursuing graduation from School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

