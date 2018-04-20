Broken pipeline and a car on fire bring traffic to standstill on DND

Traffic was thrown out of gear on the Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan, Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Traffic was thrown out of gear on the Ring Road near Sarai Kale Khan, Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A burst water pipeline in Sarai Kale Khan, and a car that caught fire on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, brought traffic to a standstill in several parts of the capital on Thursday. According to a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official, a water pipeline at Sarai Kale Khan was damaged during construction of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. “A part of the pipeline was damaged in the afternoon. We received a complaint and officials went to the spot. An air valve has to be installed at the damaged portion and the work is going on. Water supply in the area will not be affected for a long duration,” the official said. Traffic, however, was thrown out of gear because of the damage to the pipeline. The Traffic Police issued an advisory asking people to avoid the carriageway from Nizamuddin Bridge towards ITO. In another incident, a CNG cab caught fire at the DND flyway, causing a long traffic snarl. According to police, no one was injured in the incident.

