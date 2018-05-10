Brief appearance by Maharana Pratap on Akbar Road board

A Delhi Police officer removes the poster, at Tilak Marg on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A Delhi Police officer removes the poster, at Tilak Marg on Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Police have filed a case after unidentified persons pasted a poster with the words ‘Maharana Pratap Road’ on an Akbar Road signboard, at Tilak Marg area in Lutyens’ Delhi. The matter came to light when a police patrolling staff noticed people clicking photograph of the defaced signboard in the afternoon, after which the poster was removed. The incident took place on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said they have registered a case under the Delhi Defacement Act against unknown persons and launched a probe. “The case was registered after a complaint was received from NDMC officials. It seems to be the work of mischievous elements, and no one has come forward to claim the act,” said Verma.

According to police officials, around 1.30 pm, a patrolling staff called up senior officers to inform them about the incident.

“The patrolling staff removed the poster and took it to the police station. The poster only had the words Maharana Pratap Road and a direction sign. It had been made to fit the signboard,” said a police officer.

Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council were also informed of the matter. “Most places in Lutyens’ Delhi are covered with CCTV cameras, but none appear to be pointing to this specific location,” added the officer.

NDMC spokesperson M S Sherawat said that it is a sensitive law and order issue which need to be addressed.

“There is a road renaming committee which is concerned with this matter. Since this road falls under the jurisdiction of the NDMC, any proposal for renaming should be addressed to us. Only after consideration and due procedure can the name of a road be changed. However, we have not received any such proposal from anyone,” said Shehrawat.

The road houses the offices of the Indian Nation Congress, BJP chief Amit Shah and the bungalows of several Union ministers. According to police, this is not the first time such an act has taken place. In September 2017, members of the Hindu Sena had defaced the signboard by painting it black. They had also demanded that the name be changed to Maharana Pratap Road.

In May 2015, another outfit, the Shiv Sena Hindustan, had allegedly defaced signboards of Safdar Hashmi Marg, Feroze Shah Road, Aurangzeb Road and Akbar Road.

