‘Breach of conduct’ at Ramjas School: DoE gives 15 days to act against principal

Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

Delhi Directorate of Education (DOE) has given the management committee of Ramjas School, Anand Parbat, 15 days time to take action against the principal Sandhya Bindal for alleged breach of conduct. The order from the government comes in the light of protest from teachers, students and parents against Bindal, where there were allegations of verbal abuse and misbehavior against students and teachers.

Students and teachers have been protesting against the principal since May. On Monday the parents and teachers met Education Minister Manish Sisodia and students protested and blocked the highway near the school. The DOE has also said that if the management committee does not send an action taken compliance report within 15 days, action will be taken against the school under Section 24 of Delhi School Education Rules 1973.

This section mentions that if the school management committee fails to comply with the order from DOE, they can stop aid, withdraw recognition, or except in the case of a minority school, take over of the school.

The order issued Thursday, adds that the committee constituted by DOE earlier to examine the complaint has found Bindal guilty of several charges. The committee consisted of two vice principals of government school. The report also mentions that the principal adopted highly discriminatory attitude towards fee defaulter students. Bindal and members of the management committee could not be reached for comment.

