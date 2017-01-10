Brazilian held at IGI airport: ‘Woman took over 6 hours to swallow cocaine capsule’

The Brazilian woman, who was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling drugs into the country on December 30, took over six hours to swallow a capsule filled with 360 grams of cocaine, sources said.

Officials had earlier said the woman, who has been identified as 38-year-old Joseane Da Silva Antunes, had swallowed 1 kg of cocaine in the form of capsules — a big one that weighed 360 grams and 67 small ones that weighed 11 grams each. The woman, who was travelling to Delhi from Sao Paulo via Abu Dhabi, had to deliver the consignment to a Delhi hotel, from where it would have been distributed to other peddlers, said sources.

Officials from the Delhi zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said the woman is yet to be discharged from Safdarjung Hospital, and that multiple X-rays and CT scans have been conducted to ascertain that there are no more cocaine-filled capsules in her body. She is likely to be discharged on Tuesday, sources said.

Antunes told police the capsules were moistened with a chemical and slowly pushed down her food pipe. She said it took hours for the capsules to reach her stomach.