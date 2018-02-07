Brainchild of two teachers, Delhi’s first geography museum opens

The museum will be inaugurated on Wednesday. (Express photo) The museum will be inaugurated on Wednesday. (Express photo)

THE capital is set to get its first Geography Museum today. Called the Museum of Geographical Heritage, it will be the centre for school and college students and research scholars to learn about evolution and change.

In a bid to become the storehouse of geographical evolution, the museum will display a variety of unique rocks, trees, byproducts of trees, soils, atlas and maps from the last century, and survey equipment that were used earlier.

The museum inside a 50 ft by 20 ft hall — located at Budhpur village near Alipur — will be inaugurated on Wednesday by Yukio Himiyama, the president of the International Geographical Union (IGU). It is the brainchild of two Delhi University teachers — R B Singh, Geography Professor, Department of Geography, DU; and Tejbir Singh Rana of Shivaji College.

Singh, who is also the vice-president of the IGU, said such museums exist only in developed countries and this is a “one-of-a-kind initiative”.

“I will give you a small instance on why we felt the need to have such a museum. In 1968, when the Geographical Congress was held, the Indian government had released a stamp. No geographer knew about it. I saw it in China and thought it was important to let our students know the evolution of things,” said Singh.

The two teachers collected artifacts for the museum from seminars and symposiums they attended across the world.

With time, the museum will also be linked with library facilities and will also hold the Geography Festival of India.

