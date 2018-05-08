Delhi braces for squall: Evening schools shut, Metro could be hit

Police said those in trouble can reach out. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Police said those in trouble can reach out. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

With the India Meteorological Department issuing an alert that several parts of north India, including Delhi, could witness “isolated thunderstorms and gusty wind” on Tuesday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said all evening shift schools will remain closed. Other schools have been asked not to hold outdoor activities.

Officials said the decision has been taken following inputs from the state disaster management authority. “The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences, has issued a weather warning for Northwest India, which indicates possible occurrence of ‘isolated thunderstorm/gusty winds with speed of 50-60kmph/ squall/hail’ between 3 pm to 7 pm in Delhi, which is expected to peak around 5.30 pm,” stated the DoE order. The DM, Ghaziabad also said all schools will remain shut.

The Delhi government has also issued an advisory, “asking people to monitor the media for updates and warning instructions; not to take bath during the storm as lightning can travel along pipes; and to unplug electrical equipment”.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, has asked those in trouble to call any of their helplines or to send a message to their Twitter handle.

The Delhi Metro, too, has decided to exercise caution in running trains. “If wind speed is reported in the range of 70-90 kmph, then train movement will remain normal but trains will enter with a restricted speed of 40kmph or less at platforms on elevated sections. If wind speed is more than 90kmph, then trains will be be put oh hold at platforms… no train will enter the platform with a speed of more than 15kmph. Normal movement of trains will be restored once the wind speed is less then 85kmph for continuous five minutes,” the DMRC said.

