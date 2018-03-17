Boy’s body found in Agra canal: 25-year-old arrested

Two weeks after a 11-year-old boy was found floating in the Agra canal in Jaitpur, police Friday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of a 25-year-old man. Police claimed that the accused, Amar Nath from Maharashtra, had abducted the boy and tried to have physical relations with him. When the boy tried to fight him off, Nath panicked and stabbed him with a knife, police said. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “After killing the boy, the accused dumped his body.”

During questioning, the accused told police he spotted the boy loitering around Meethapur Chowk and lured him. “The accused had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident,” a police officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App