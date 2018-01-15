Boy death: Autopsy report shows no external injuries

Four days after an eight-year-old-student died on the way to hospital, with his parents alleging he was beaten up by a teacher, the post-mortem report has said the cause of death is uncertain, police said. “The post-mortem report says no external injuries were found on his body. The viscera has been preserved and it will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. The forensic report will take around two months to reach us,” said Durgesh Kumar Singh, DSP (Loni), Ghaziabad.

On January 10, Katib, a Class I student, was rushed to Delhi’s GTB Hospital after he collapsed in school. He was declared dead by the hospital, police said. While the boy’s father had filed a complaint against the teacher, no arrests have been made yet.

