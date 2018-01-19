Boxer was killed over video clip, woman, associates held: Delhi Police

The accused in police custody, Thursday. Gajendra Yadav The accused in police custody, Thursday. Gajendra Yadav

Six days after the body of a 27-year-old boxer, registered with the Haryana State Boxing Association, was found at his residence in Greater Noida, a woman and her two accomplices were arrested Thursday, police said. The boxer, Jitendra Mann, had allegedly shot a video of one of the accused, Srishti Gupta, and had been blackmailing her for the last three months. The blackmail was the reason behind his murder, police said. “She had met Mann a few months ago at a gym and they grew close. Around three months ago, Mann had allegedly started blackmailing her after shooting a video clip. Gupta had asked him to delete the video but he refused,” said Suniti, SP (RA), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to police, Gupta and her friends — Imran and Nafees — hatched a plan to kill Mann. “Three persons, Srishti Gupta, Imran and Nafees, have been arrested. All three of them are residents of Bulandshahr. Srishti used to live in Greater Noida. They have confessed to the crime. Around 12.30 pm on January 10, Srishti came to meet Jitendra, with a gun that Imran had provided her. For sometime, Jitendra and Srishti spoke and ate. She fired at him when he was facing the other side, collected incriminating evidence and fled,” Suniti said.

Police said that CCTV footage of the housing society was scanned, and the woman could be seen entering the complex around 12.30 pm, and leaving around 4 pm. “We examined the mobile phone of the victim and tracked his call detail records. We have recovered a .32 bore pistol, five mobile phones, bloodstained clothes belonging to Gupta, a key to the flat and a purse,” the SP (RA) added.

On Friday afternoon, Mann’s body was found lying in a pool of blood with two gunshot injuries, at his Greater Noida residence on Friday afternoon, police said. Mann had been working as a gym trainer in Greater Noida and was staying in a rented sixth-floor flat at AVJ Heights Society.

Elaborating on the role of each of the three accused, police said that Imran “not only provided her with a weapon but also told her when and where to go to evade arrest”. The Haryana State Boxing Association’s website states Mann had studied till Class XII, and had registered as a boxer in 2008. The website further states that Mann had won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals in tournaments held in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

