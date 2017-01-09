Book on lives of Dasna inmates launched

Three years after poems of four women Tihar jail inmates were compiled in a book, Tinka Tinka Tihar, prison rights activist and academic Vartika Nanda, on Sunday, launched another book on the lives of five prisoners lodged in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail.

The book has been translated from Hindi to English by Nupur Talwar, accused of killing her daughter Aarushi Talwar.

Covering the lives of five inmates — Nupur and her husband Rajesh Talwar, Nithari case accused Surendra Koli, Rajesh Jha, accused of killing his wife, and truck driver Ravinder Kumar, who allegedly killed his five children — the book also carries poems written by some of the inmates.

“I spent a year visiting the prison, talking to inmates and officials to write this book,” Nanda said.