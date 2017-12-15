Devalued Degree

Bomb scare at Delhi’s Khan Market, search underway

Security has been heightened in the area around Khan Market as the police continue the search after its received a bomb threat call on Thursday morning.

Updated: December 15, 2017 10:58 am
The dog squad was pressed into action in Khan Market Friday morning. (Source: Twitter/ANI)
The Delhi Police went into an overdrive after it received a call claiming that a bomb has been planted in Khan Market early Friday morning. Several teams along with dog squads and a bomb disposal unit were rushed to the upscale market in South Delhi.

No bomb has been discovered in the area so far. No suspicious movement has been witnessed in the area either,  news agency ANI reported. This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

 

No suspicious object has been found. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Security has been heightened around the area. Police are yet to declare the bomb threat call as a hoax.

