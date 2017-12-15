Body of missing boy found on railway tracks in Gurgaon

The body of a Class XII student was found on the railway tracks in Gurgaon’s Sector-9, Wednesday night, police said, adding that he had been missing from south Delhi’s R K Puram for the last two days. Police said they have not found any suicide note at the spot. Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC. The victim’s family members, however, alleged foul play and claimed that he was killed by his friends.

The victim, Diwakar, had left for school on Tuesday morning and did not return, police said. According to Government Railway Police (GRP), they got information about a body lying on the tracks around 10.40 am on Wednesday morning. “The body had been cut into two parts due to the impact of a train, and appeared to have been dragged along for quite some distance,” said Pawan Yadav, GRP SHO, Gurgaon.

“A post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family,” Yadav said. He, however, clarified, “Delhi Police may be conducting some investigations on their part, but I am not aware of it. They have not sought any assistance from us so far.”

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police officer said, “We are probing the case from all possible angles and also coordinating with Gurgaon Police.”

