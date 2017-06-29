Body of missing 7-year-old found

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl — who had been missing since June 21 — from a canal in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area. Police said the girl had gone to her aunt’s house in New Usmanpur with her sisters. One of her sisters told police that after spending an hour at their relative’s house, the girl headed home. “Her sisters reached home later and could not find her anywhere. They informed their parents and the family approached the police,” an officer added.

“On Wednesday, we received a PCR call from a passerby who saw the body. The body was decomposed beyond recognition. After checking missing records, the girl was identified,” said the officer.

