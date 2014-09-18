Body of 25-year-old woman found buried in NTPC compound

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found by CISF personnel who were patrolling the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) compound in Southeast Delhi on Tuesday morning. The body was found in a pit dug for repairing an ash-pipe.

Police said they have registered a case of murder but have not been able to identify the body yet.

Police said when the CISF personnel reported for duty on Tuesday morning, they noticed a human foot sticking out of a mound of earth and ash. They dug out a semi-naked body of a woman and informed their control room, which in turn alerted Delhi Police.

“While making the rounds of the NTPC compound in Jaitpur on Tuesday morning, CISF personnel saw a body part sticking out of a mound of mud and ash. When they dug the pit, they found the body of a young woman. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC,” a senior police officer said.”

“The woman’s was nude from waist-down. From examining her upper garment, she looks like one of the women labourers who worked at the site. The body was sent to the mortuary at AIIMS for 72 hours. It will be sent for an autopsy only after she has been identified and her relatives, if any, are informed. Someone must have buried the woman in the shallow ditch and filled it up with loose earth a day ago. Investigation is on,” the officer said. ENS

