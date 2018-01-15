Body found in Meerut: No arrests yet, say cops

The room where the 15-year-old girl stayed, in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar. Gajendra Yadav The room where the 15-year-old girl stayed, in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar. Gajendra Yadav

Two days after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in a sugarcane field in Meerut, police are yet to make any arrests. “Our teams from the Crime Branch and local police are investigating the case. Sexual assault has been ruled out following the post-mortem report. Arrests in the case should be made soon,” said H N Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad.

The girl’s body was found at Gejha village in Meerut district, 17 days after she went missing from near her home in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar. While the post-mortem examination said she died a day before her body was found, allegedly due to strangulation, concerns had been raised that she may have been sexually assaulted.

“No physical injury marks suggesting sexual assault were found during post-mortem examination. The report said that she died due to strangulation… her face was swollen, which happens in cases of strangulation,” Singh said. On the afternoon of December 26, the Class X student had gone outside to wash her hands when she went missing. An FIR under IPC sections 363 and 366 — relating to abduction —had been registered in the case against unknown persons.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App