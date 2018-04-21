Body found in cab: Police suspect affair

On Thursday, the body of Lokender Singh was found by sweepers who suspected something amiss due to the odour from the white WagonR. On Thursday, the body of Lokender Singh was found by sweepers who suspected something amiss due to the odour from the white WagonR.

A 35-year-old man, whose decomposed body was found in his cab outside a housing society in Noida Sector 108, may have been murdered over an affair, police said, adding that nothing had been stolen from the vehicle. On Thursday, the body of Lokender Singh was found by sweepers who suspected something amiss due to the odour from the white WagonR. Singh, police believe, was murdered on Tuesday. The car had been left on the road. “The car looked like any other car parked on the side of the road, waiting for people to book a ride on the app. So, no one suspected anything,” said a senior police officer. Police said the main suspect in the case is a man Singh had hired to work as his driver.

Pankaj Rai, SHO, Surajpur police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the driver suspected Singh of having an affair with his wife. The two would often share drinks together; it appears the driver killed him and then fled.”

Rai said a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC has been registered against Sharma, who is absconding. “Teams have been formed to trace him. We are hopeful of arresting him in the next few days,” he said. The suspect is absconding from his house with his wife and children, Rai added.

Post-mortem examination confirmed that the death was due to trauma from a blunt object, police said. Singh hailed from Bharatpur in Rajasthan and had moved to Greater Noida last year, where he lived in a rented house at Surajpur with his wife and three children. He bought the WagonR in 2016. Last year, he hired a man to drive it, while he worked as a security guard. “They were friends initially. He was last seen by his family on Tuesday,” added the officer.

An officer at Sector 39 police station said, “Officers who went to the spot found the car’s doors locked from outside. The victim’s body had started decomposing.”

